Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Shukla has released the final publication of the voter list for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 today. According to the new voter list, 15,02,84,005 voters will exercise their franchise in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Shukla said that all the preparations for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have been completed. On the question of issuance of notification for the assembly elections, he said that it was the work of the Central Election Commission.

While talking to reporters at the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Ajay Shukla said that from November 1 to December 5, objections were sought under the revision campaign of the voter list. This time 52,80,882 new voters have been added to the Uttar Pradesh voter's list. There are 23,92,258 male and 28,86,988 female voters. Apart from this, 1636 third-gender voters are also included and a total of 1,74,351 polling stations have been set up to conduct elections in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer said that earlier the number of voters in the state was 14,71,43,298 voters. The final list has been published today, after which the total number of voters in the state has increased to 15,02,84,005. A total of 14,66,470 new names have been added in the age group of 18-19 years which is 27.76 percent of the total names added.

A total of 21,40,278 names have been cut in the revision period in which the names of 10 lakh and 50 are in deceased categories, 3 lakh 32 thousand 905 in shifted category, and 7 lakh 94 thousand 29 have been cut in the repeated category.

He said that 8 crore 4 lakh 52 thousand 736 are male voters out of the total voters in the state, while 6 crore 98 lakh 22 thousand 416 are female voters and 8853 are third gender voters. Apart from this, the total voters above 80 years of age in the state are 24 lakh 03 thousand 296. He told that anyone can check their name in the voter list by visiting voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Ajay Shukla said that under the voter list revision campaign, every effort has been made to ensure that no voter is left out.

He further says, "If the name of a voter is missed out due to any reason, then he can register his name through the online-offline medium including- Voter Registration Center from the office of Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, or join through https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https: //nvsp.in or voter helpline app. You can get information about your name by calling a toll-free number 1950."

Also Read: ECI holds meeting with senior UP officials