EC to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 49 minutes ago
Updated on: 49 minutes ago
EC to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 49 minutes ago
Updated on: 49 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) will announce the poll schedule for the assembly elections in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya on Wednesday. The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the dates at 2.30 pm.
Loading...