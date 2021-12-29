Lucknow: In view of the upcoming UP assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey have been holding a meeting with top brass from the administration at Lucknow on Wednesday. The meeting has been going on at Tilak Hall of the state legislature building. Commissioner, IG, DM, SP and other officials were present at the meeting.

Besides, the chief election commissioner will hold a separate meeting with DGP and the chief secretary in the evening.

A day ago, the chief election commissioner and his deputy had convened a meeting with leaders of various political parties.

The holding of the UP assembly election in a fair and transparent manner as well as following the Covid appropriate behavior came up for discussion at the meeting. Besides, the revision of the electoral rolls, feedback on elderly and differently-abled voters was also taken up for discussion.

Whereas, in the previous meeting with the leaders of various political parties of the state, some representatives urged the CEC to put a check on misuse of government machinery during the election, ban on speeches which create a rift in the society.

Representatives from BJP appealed to CEC that 100% authentication and preparation of women voters' list must be ensured.