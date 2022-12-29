EC develops prototype of remote EVM for domestic migrant voters
Published on: 35 minutes ago
Delhi: EC develops a prototype of remote EVM for domestic migrant voters, it can handle remote voting in up to 72 constituencies from a single booth. The commission floats concept note on remote voting, and seeks the views of parties on legal and administrative challenges in implementing it. It also invites parties for a demonstration of prototype remote EVM for domestic migrant voters on Jan 16. (PTI)
