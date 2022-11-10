Shimla: As campaign for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concluded on Wednesday, the BJP conducted 145 rallies while Congress only managed half of it. As for the APP which is trying to make dent into BJP's support base in the state the party didn't sent any of his major faces for campaigning. However, all the heavyweight BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur turned campaigned for the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state twice and conducted series of rally while from Congress side, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took charge of Congress's campaign as her brother Rahul Gandhi is busy with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatara'.

On the last day of campaigning Priyanka held a rally in Sirmaur, just hours before campaigning ended at 5 pm. The rally was part of Congress' "Vijay Ashirwaad'' rallies scheduled for all 68 Assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning. The high pitched campaign witnessed heavyweight leaders from both BJP and Congress seeking to woo voters with promises ranging from implementation of a Uniform Civil Code to scooters for college-going women.

Also read: BJP names 160 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls in first list

BJP in its manifesto promised to being the Uniform Civil Code and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions. Nadda also promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including the government ones, bicycles for girl students in classes six to 12 and scooters for girls in colleges.

On the other hand Congress in its 52-page election manifesto, promised a return to the old pension scheme (OPS). Polling for the 68 assembly constituencies takes place on November 12 and counting of votes will be held December 8.