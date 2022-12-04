Bengaluru: An 80-year-old woman was found dead in the wardrobe of her rented accommodation in the Anekal area of Bengaluru urban district on Sunday. At the same time, ornaments worn by her were found missing from the body. A couple of days ago the victim's son filed a missing complaint against her at Attibele police station. The deceased woman was identified as Parvathamma (80), a resident of Musagollahatti village of Hulikunte in Shira taluk of Tumakuru district. She was residing on the 3rd floor of a rented house on Neraluru First Road under the Attibele Police Station of Anekal taluk.

Attibele Police Inspector K Vishwanath said that following the missing complaint when they conducted an investigation they recovered the body wrapped in clothes from a wardrobe inside a women's house. A woman identified as Payal Khan, who also lives on the 3rd floor, went missing since the missing complaint was registered. Payal Khan's involvement is being suspected in the case and police are looking for her. A team has been formed to probe into the case. Later, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi also inspected the crime scene.