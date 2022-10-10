Alwar (Rajasthan): A 90-year-old woman who suffered from insomnia, dreamt of God informing her that she will die on Sunday at 12 pm. The woman told her family and neighbors and decided to take samadhi outside her house on Saunkhar Road in Khedli town. Locals visited, sang hymns, offered saris and some money, and carried out the ceremony which is supposed to be done after someone's death.

Kathumar Tehsildar Girdhar Singh Meena rushed to the spot after the locals circulated the news and a video and the elderly woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have identified the elderly woman as Chironji Dev, a resident of Prakash Marg of Khedli town. While talking to the police, the woman said that she could not sleep for the last month, and on Saturday, she dreamt of God telling her the date of her death.

Her family tried to convince her and take her back inside the house but the woman kept on saying that the Gods have told her and she is ready to 'welcome her death.' The police are investigating the incident while the administration has refused to say anything on the matter.