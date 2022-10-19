Karwar, Uttar Kannada(Karnataka): A 62-year-old man, a resident of the naval base of Araga village in Karwar taluk, lost 3,33,259 lakh rupees after a miscreant conned him through a fake SMS, threatening to cut off his electricity.

The victim, Rajkumar lodged a complaint against the miscreant and informed that he received an SMS from an unknown number on Sunday. 'Your current bill is pending. If payment is not made by today, the electricity connection of your residence will be disconnected at 10:30 pm tonight,' read the SMS.

Rajkumar contacted the message sender and the miscreant asked him to share his screen through an app, 'Team Viewer', later the miscreant asked Rajkumar to show all his debit and credit cards over a Whatsapp video call. After a while, Rajkumar received several messages stating that 14,165 rupees from his SBI debit card, 99,109 rupees from his Axis Debit card, and 2,19,985 rupees from his Axis credit card have been debited. A total of 3,33,259 lakh rupees were defrauded.

Also read: Kingpin of Mewat-based cyber fraud gang nabbed by Delhi Police

Rajkumar rushed to the CEN police station and lodged an FIR against the fraud. CEN Police Station Inspector Ananda Murthy said that the cyber team has been appointed for the task and the miscreant will be traced and nabbed soon. Subsequently, Murthy also spread awareness amongst the people saying that one should not click on links that they find online and that these fraudsters should be reported on the 1930 helpline number.