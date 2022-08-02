Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The accident occurred when Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was on her way to attend the party's organisational meeting at Shivpuri. The pilot vehicle in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia dashed against an elderly person near Karaira under the Kalipahari area in Shivpuri district leading to his death on the spot.

Police and officials, including Collector Akshay Kumar Singh, SP Rajesh Singh Chandel, Karaira SDM, SDPO, SHO and others rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre at Karaira. The accident caused a traffic snarl on the highway wherein several vehicles were stranded, said police.

The Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister was coming from Bhopal and she is on her way to Shivpuri via Jhansi, in the meantime, the pilot vehicle in the minister's convoy hit the elderly person Hari Govind Parihar while he was crossing the road under Kalipahari area, about 15 km away from Karaira. Hari Govind died on the spot, besides, some security personnel in the vehicle were also injured in the incident, police sources.