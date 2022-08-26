Gonda: An elderly man suffering from a breathing ailment died in the lap of his son outside the emergency of district hospital Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday allegedly due to negligence of the hospital staff. Following the incident, the hospital administration has ordered a probe.

Sohan Lal, son of the deceased Ram Udit a resident of Pipra Bhitaura in Motiganj police station area, said that on Wednesday, his elderly father complained of a breathing problem after which he took him to the emergency ward of the District Hospital in Gonda.

Also read: UP woman forced to carry ailing brother on shoulder

However due to a huge rush of patients in the emergency, he was not allowed to enter inside and was made to sit on the verandah outside, Sohanlal alleged. He said the hospital staff said that they will call him on his turn. However, after waiting outside for more than half an hour, Sohanlal forcibly took his father inside the emergency ward after the latter collapsed and his head drooped.

Sohanlal said the doctors put him on oxygen and declared him dead after some time. Sohanlal was not given a stretcher to carry the body, he alleged. He further alleged that the hospital administration did not even provide them with an ambulance to carry the body home despite four vehicles being on standby. Sohanlal appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe into the matter.

Describing the incident as a "serious matter", the Chief Medical Officer said that as soon as a complaint is received in this regard, a probe will be ordered into the incident.