Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an elderly person taking his wife on a pushcart to a health centre went viral amid strong reactions from the public against the alleged apathy of the authorities. The incident took place at Hanumana in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. As ambulance did not arrive despite several pleas, aggrieved Ramlal Kol was compelled to transport his sick wife on a pushcart to a hospital. His requisition for the ambulance fell on deaf ears.

Before resorting to pushcart, Kol dialled several times on the helpline number 108. But there was no response. Ramlal Kol took his ailing wife to a Community Health Centre, which was five kilometres away from his house. Moved by the pathetic scene, a passer-by video-recorded the incident and uploaded it on the social media.

Whereas, a doctor of the Community Health Centre (CHC) said the incident did not come to this notice. When ETV Bharat correspondent contacted Dr Nagendra Mishra over phone, he said, "I did not know about the incident."

