New Delhi: An elderly person travelling in an Air India flight from Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport to New Jersey, USA, had died of a heart attack a few hours after the take off.

According to the information, Rajendra Patel, 62, started having difficulty in breathing shortly after taking off. His wife informed the crew member, and they informed the pilot and Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the medical emergency.

The flight had to land back at Delhi airport three hours due to the medical emergency. When the flight returned to the airport, a doctor present on the runway examined him. After which the elderly was declared dead.

The Air India flight, meanwhile, left for New Jersey late on Saturday evening. According to an Air India spokesperson, 286 passengers were travelling in the flight. The deceased NRI Rajendra Patel was living in New Jersey.