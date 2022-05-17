Tarn Taran (Punjab): An elderly couple in Tarn Taran in Punjab has threatened to end their lives after "inaction" by police against their son, who alleged assaulted them. The couple Jagtar Singh and his wife Gurmeet Kaur from village Toot under Sadar Patti police station were beaten up by their son who allegedly pulled out the beard of his elderly father and also beat his mother.

The couple later lodged a written complaint in this regard with police post Toot but "no action is being taken by the police on political motives", the couple alleged. The elderly couple surprised over the inaction, appeared before the media and said that they were constantly visiting the in-charge of police outpost Toot and urging him to take action but to no avail. They also sought the SSP attention over the alleged inaction by the police.

The aggrieved elderly couple demanded action from the DGP of Punjab failing which they will end their life "by consuming poison in front of SSP's office in Tarn Taran and the police station in charge of Toot will be responsible for this". The coupe alleged that when the matter was discussed with Mukhtar Singh, in-charge of Toot police station, he flatly refused to appear on camera and refused to say anything.

"While talking to SHO Sukhbir Singh of Sadar Patti police station near police outpost Toot, he also said that investigation is being carried out and action will be taken against the culprit but to no avail," the couple said.

