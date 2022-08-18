Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Preparations are underway for the Janmashtami festival at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Scores of devotees are expected to take part in the festival. The auspicious occasion to perform rituals will commence on Friday at midnight. Priests will perform Jalabhishek and also pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion of His birth.

Kapil Sharma, secretary, Shri Krishna Janmabhomi Sansthan, said, "The festival will commence with paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh at around 11 pm. Thereafter, priests will worship Lord Krishna. The Lord will be offered 1008 lotus flowers as offerings. Ganpati Navagraha puja will commence at 11 pm. Worshipping with lotus flowers and Tulsi petals will start at 11:55 pm and at 11:59 pm, the main door of the temple will be closed. Thereafter aarti will be offered. Then Maha Abhishek rituals will be performed on Saturday from 12.05 am to 12.20 am. Other rituals to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna will be performed at 12:20 am, 12:40 am, and 12:50 am. The final rituals will conclude at 1:30 am, Sharma added.