Guwahati: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Tuesday stepped out of Raddison Blu hotel and said that he has 50 Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him at present and they will be returning to Mumbai soon. "They have come of their own accord and for Hindutva," he said about the group of rebel MLAs. Shinde also took a jibe at Aaditya Thackeray and asked the Uddhav faction to disclose the names of those in his group in Guwahati who are reportedly in contact with them.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had said on Monday, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati, there is s a group of 15 to 16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality."