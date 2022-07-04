Mumbai: The new Maharashtra government, which came to power after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's 10-day rebellion brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is all set to face the floor test on Monday, the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar who had been an Uddhav loyalist so far switched sides and joined the Shinde camp minutes before the floor test in the Assembly.

Eknath Shinde, who has been claiming the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena legislators said that he expects the government to be successful in the floor test on Monday like the Speaker's election held on Sunday. The Chief Minister has already reached the Legislative Assembly and claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes.

"The youngest speaker candidate won the speaker election with 164 votes today as 2 MLAs couldn't come due to health issues. We would prove our majority with 166 votes in the vote of confidence," he said. At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. (With Agency inputs)