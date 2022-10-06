Amravati (Maharashtra): Lashing out at former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Amravati MP Navneet Rana said that Uddhav and his son Aaditya may have inherited Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's property, but Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the true heir to Balasaheb's ideology.

She further alleged that Uddhav has called her father "a thief" as he is losing his composure. Lauding Shinde, the MP said that during his meeting Balasaheb's Thackeray's chair was duly worshipped. "A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs have come with Eknath Shinde. Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra attended the meeting to hear the views of Eknath Shinde, said Rana.

Taking potshots at the Shiv Sena chief Rana said that for two and a half years Thackeray was sitting in his house and uttering dialogues from films but did not do any substantial work for the State. "Eknath Shinde is the true heir of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and therefore thousands of people attended his meeting. True Shiv Sainiks are with Eknath Shinde," said Rana.