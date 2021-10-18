Hyderabad: Traffic-free, pedestrian-friendly 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam' has been a grand success event held as part of the Sunday Funday program at Charminar in Hyderabad. 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam' program will be held every Sunday from 3 pm to midnight at Charminar. After Tank Bund, it was the second program of this kind being held to enthuse the city dwellers in Hyderabad.

Minakshi from Bihar, " I have heard a lot about Charminar and today we have come here to watch the Charminar lit up beautifully. Also, a lot of jewelry, bangles, and all sorts of dresses are put on display in the flea market. Today is the first day of this event 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam' and would again take place on next Sunday. We had a very good experience."

Another tourist who came to Hyderabad said, "We got lucky to have witnessed this. Earlier we have seen Charminar in pictures but this is the first time that me and my family are visualising it from close quarters. There are lot of crowds here and we are enjoying the tour to the fullest. Hyderabad has been a terrific place to visit and we would visit again if we get a chance."

Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam

On the request of city dwellers with good results in traffic-free pedestrians, the authorities have exercised to organize a similar event at Charminar twice a month. Up to 50,000 visitors flocked to the event, which was an experimental 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam.' Roads from Charminar to Medina were crowded with people as families arrived in good numbers.

On the way from Charminar to Mecca Masjid special food stalls of old basti flavors like Pattar Ka Ghosh, Kebabs, Halim, Biryani were set up to entertain the city dwellers. On the other hand, the dwellers had a bite of a variety of rich dry fruits, ice creams, and fruit salads. A variety of perfumes, costumes, glasses, and toys made the children happy. Visitors from various districts, cities, and states as well as the inhabitants came to watch the event.

Police maintained traffic restrictions in the vicinity of Charminar. 'She teams' of Police were patrolling for the safety of women. The police department has made huge arrangements in coordination with various departments. The event will be held at Charminar with huge arrangements similar to the one set up at Tank ‌Bund. A Police band was organized at 6.30 pm to impress the city dwellers. Later at 8.30 pm, the Deccan Majahiya Mushaira became a special attraction. The Lad Bazaar was open till midnight. GHMC has designed special programs to impress children.

The GHMC, police, and power departments made all the arrangements under the instructions of the Minister of Municipal Affairs KTR. According to the Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam program, traffic restrictions are in place in the old city every Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm. Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar announced that the traffic diversion of vehicles in Afzalganj, Madina, Gulzar House, Kalikaman, Falaknuma, Himatpura, Panchmohalla, Charminar, Mughalpura, Kotla Aliza, Musabouli, Murgichowk, Ghansibazar, Ladbatgarh, and other areas.