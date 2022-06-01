New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a pocket booklet highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government to celebrate the completion of eight years of the Bharatiya Janata Party in power. Around 22,500 Indians have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and its neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga -- India's evacuation mission in war-torn Ukraine -- the Prime Minister highlighted. In addition to that, 147 foreign nationals have also been evacuated from 18 countries, it said.

The central government has further stated that 90 tonnes of relief material were also provided to Ukraine besides operating 19 flights including 76 civilians and 14 IAF missions. Further stating that terrorism-related incidents have drastically reduced in recent years, the government claimed that 'in 2009, as many as 3,574 terrorism-related incidents had occurred, which came down to 1,723 in 2021'. As per the booklet, 143 incidents of infiltration took place in 2018 which came down to 34 in 2021.

Furthermore, according to the booklet, in 2014, at least 523 terror-related fatalities took place in the country which came down to 314 in 2021. The government further said that incidents of Left Wing Extremism violence have come down by 77 per cent from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021. "Resultant deaths (civilian plus security forces) have reduced by 85 per cent from 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021," the government said.

Referring to North-eastern India, the booklet highlighted the Nagaland Peace Accord of 2015, the National Liberation of Tripura Agreement in 2019, the Bru-Reang Agreement in 2020, and the Karbi Anglong Peace Accord in 2021 are some of the major achievements of the central government. It further highlighted the surgical strikes against cross-border terrorism conducted under Modi's leadership in these eight years, like the counter-insurgency operation in Myanmar took place in 2015, the surgical strike in PoK and the Balakot air strike in 2016.

Moreover, the booklet also highlights that apart from abrogating Article 370, as many as 890 central laws have been repealed. Besides repealing 205 state laws, 130 state laws have also been modified. The last eight years also witnessed an accelerated implementation of the Prime Minister's development programs. The government has also approved a new industrial development scheme with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore. "456 MoUs of Rs 23153 crore signed to boost industrial growth," the booklet mentions.

Referring to India's fight against the Covid19 pandemic, the booklet highlights that more than 190 crore vaccine doses have been administered. The Co-WiN portal has generated over 100 crores provisional, 87.6 crores final and over 3 crores precautionary dose certificates to date. Moreover, in the power sector, the booklet mentions that solar capacity had increased from 2.6 GW to over 53 GW between 2014 and March 2022. "The National Hydrogen Mission, launched on August 15, 2021, aims to meet the target of production of 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen by 2030," the government said.