Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): It was just another day at work for SHO Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari of Kasia police station in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Suddenly he heard someone calling him in a soft but nervous voice "SHO Uncle."

Tiwari, a hardened cop, looked up from the file he was checking and saw and eight-year-old boy standing in front of his table with tears in his eyes. He was bit suprised to see such a small child at the police station but then asked him why he has come to the police station.

Introducing himself as Aryan Maurya, a student of class 3rd and living in ward number 18, Mathauli of Kasia Bazaar with his family, the littler boy told Tiwari that he was fed up with his alcoholic father and wanted to lodge a complaint against him. He said that everyday his father Dharmapriya Maurya comes home drunk and creates a ruckus and appealed him to shut down the liquor shops to prevent his father from drinking.

"SHO-Uncle! Papa comes home after drinking alcohol every day, and closes the liquor shop so that my father will stop drinking. Because of his drinking habit, my entire family is troubled. It's not just my problem but lakhs of children like me are dealing with similar situations and that's why I have come to the police," said Aryan.

This melted Tiwari's heart and the tough cop turned into an affectionate uncle. Tiwari made the boy sit on his lap and consoled him. He also promised the child that he will call up his father and will scold him. Keeping his promise Tiwari called up the child's father and asked him to reach police station immediately. As the child's father reached the station, SHO counselled him and made him take an oath not to drink alcohol again.

Fulfilling his duties as a cop, Tiwari also performed his his duties as a human being and offered chocolates and books to the child. Tiwari also offered help to bear the upcoming expenses of Aryan's education. Aryan returned home with a big smile on his face, thanks to his "SHO Uncle."

