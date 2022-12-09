Vijaywada: It is a common saying that everybody is talented and that we need to discover our skills and work on them. While some spend their entire life in the pursuit, others stumble upon it at a relatively younger age. One such child prodigy is Tumuluri Chekit Pragnaya, who has mastered the drums, defying his age.

Eight-year-old Pragnaya has been playing the drums for the past four years. He picked an interest in music from his father, Mahesh Kumar, an artist himself. His father used to impart music lessons to people and perform in various programmes. Pragnaya since a very young age developed an inclination towards music. He started accompanying his father to musical events and on returning home would practice his father's notes. On seeing his child catching up so soon, his parents also started encouraging him to hone his skills.

Also read: Chennai prodigy masters coding, conferred with honorary doctorate by Nalanda Varsity

This class three student of a private school here has performed in various events and has even won accolades. The musical prodigy plays the drums for film songs as well as for folk and mass songs. He recently won the first prize in the state-level competition held in Vijayawada. In June 2020, he was awarded the first prize at the World Telugu Mahasabha organized by TANA for playing the drum set. Apart from music, he is also interested in studies. He aims to become a music director when he grows up.