Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old child is critically injured due to the explosion of a mobile battery in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh. The doctor, who attended to the kid, has referred him to the Chhatarpur district hospital in Gwalior for better treatment. The child has suffered critical injuries to his eyes, face, and chest. Speaking to Etv Bharat, Dr GL Ahirwar said "the condition of the child is critical.

The required treatment is not possible here due to which the child has been referred to Gwalior."A resident of Nazarbagh in Kotwali is the child's father Istkar Khan said, "Chintu was playing with a damaged mobile battery inside the house. While playing, he put direct electric wires in the mobile battery, due to which the battery exploded. When the family heard the sound of the blast, they were shocked and rushed the child, who was bleeding and writhing in pain to the hospital. The hospital doctor appealed to the parents to pay attention to their children, especially when they are playing with mobiles."

He has urged the parents to stop their children from doing any unnecessary activities so that they do not become victims of such dreadful accidents. Earlier in Chhatarpur itself, a 12-year-old boy was badly injured due to the battery explosion. A lot of incidents of mobile battery explosions are taking place in the Chhatarpur area of late.

