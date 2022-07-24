Asifabad (Telangana): In a heart-wrenching incident, an eight-year-old from the Asifabad district died after getting stuck in a swing rope while playing. The victim has been identified as Paki Biswas, who along with her sister Varsha Biswas, was playing on swings Saturday afternoon when the accident happened.

It later came to light that the two tried to compete while playing and in an attempt to climb up the swing rope sooner, the 8-year-old lost her balance as her neck got stuck into the rope of the swing. Her sister Varsha, taken aback by the sudden accident, was unable to figure out a way to save her sister.

After struggling for a while, the child gave in to suffocation and died. A picture showing both the siblings playing has gone viral. The police officials investigating the matter said that the picture was taken by some labourers who were passing by the area while the children were playing -- entirely unaware of the situation there.

The police are further investigating the matter.