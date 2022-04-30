Bathinda (Punjab): A video of an 8-year-old girl being mercilessly beaten by her father in Rampura area of Bathinda district in Punjab is making rounds on social media. In the video, the father, seemingly drunk, starts thrashing the innocent girl, beating her with a stick. The father also tries to strangulate her while someone in the background is heard laughing and recording the whole incident.

According to inputs received, the girl's mother had left her husband after the latter was allegedly having an extra-marital affair. Following the woman's exit from the house, the father started treating her daughter inhumanely. According to Darshan Singh, SHO Bathinda, the accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh. "When the girl's mother saw the video she lodged a complaint with the police. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. We have taken notice of the video in which he is trying to strangulate his daughter and dragging her to the ground. Further investigation is underway," he said.

