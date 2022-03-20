Pendra: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl died from an elephant attack on Sunday in the Marwahi forest division in Chhattisgarh, located in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of the state, after venturing out into the forest alongside her parents to collect mahua, a type of natural intoxicant. Villagers have said that they were not informed about the presence of tuskers in the area.

The area, which often sees incidents of bear and leopard attacks, has seen an uptick in elephant activity in the last few months. The members of the Bega Dhanuwar family, residents of Rumga village, had gone to collect mahua on Sunday, and ran after being chased by elephants. The eight-year-old, however, could not escape and was crushed to death by the tuskers. The forest department has not made any announcements regarding the issue till now.

Also read: Two people killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka