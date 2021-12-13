Srinagar(J&K): At least eight policemen were injured in a militant attack at Zewan area of Srinagar on Monday. According to officials, the militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) at Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road.

"Unidentified militants fired indiscriminately at the vehicle of 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) at Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road in which eight policemen sustained injuries of which the condition of four is critical," a senior police official said.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the attack.

“All the injured have been referred to hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and a massive search has been launched to nab the attackers.

