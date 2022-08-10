New Delhi: As the country is all set to celebrate the completion of 75 glorious years of independence, there are some pages of history that seem to be fading out amid the newer socio-political complexities of contemporary India. Leaders who dedicate their entire lives to the freedom struggle have remained to be just a name in history for many, especially the younger generation. Thankfully, there are architectural remnants from our glorious history that still manage to hone the honour and pride of people who died saving our nation.

National capital Delhi houses many such architectural wonders that can take one right back to the olden days when history was being scripted. Chandni Chowk, a quintessential part of Delhi's aesthetic, also stores more history in it than one might expect. There are about 8 places in Chandni Chowk alone where the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi held public meetings. All these eight places not only testify to the struggle for independence in the pages of history but have also managed to narrate history imperatively for generations to come.

As the nation gears up for the Amrit Mahotsav, here is a short trip to these glorious 8 places in Chandni Chowk:

1. Katra Khushal Rai

Braj Krishna Chandiwala, a resident of Katra Khushal Rai, Chandni Chowk, was one of the closest aides to Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. In the year 1924, when Mahatma Gandhi had observed a 21-day fast for communal harmony, Braj Krishna was living with Mahatma Gandhi and working as his associate. He used to arrange goat's milk for him, which was a major part of Gandhi's diet. Chandiwala was also with Gandhi on the day he was brutally murdered. Later, Braj Krishna Chandiwala wrote a book in outstanding three parts, named "Bapu's feet". In Katra Khushal Rai, Mahatma Gandhi also held several meetings during the days of the freedom struggle.

2. Kuncha Natwa

The memories of Mahatma Gandhi are also attached to the famous Kuncha Natwa in Chandni Chowk. In fact, during the days of the freedom struggle, Gandhi stayed at the residence of Pandit Lakshmi Narayan Gadodia at Kucha Natwa in 1929 on 19th February and 5th July.

3. Marwari Public Library

The Marwari Public Library is situated on this 1.3 km stretch of Chandni Chowk Main Market. It has not only been a witness to the freedom struggle of the country now but has also been a part of it. Marwari Public Library was established by freedom fighter Seth Kedarnath Goenka. In the year 1920, during the days of freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi held meetings in this library several times. Here he used to discuss important topics with Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya often.

4. Gandhi Maidan - Chandni Chowk

Gandhi Maidan of Chandni Chowk has been very historical in itself in the struggle for independence of the country. During the non-cooperation movement, the meeting of the Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association was addressed by Mahatma Gandhi here.

5. Patthar Wala Well - Pearl Cinema

During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi addressed a public meeting on the evening of April 30, 1918, on the stone well inside the Banarasi Krishna Theater, which used to be in Lajpat Rai Market. For the second time in 1924, on December 24, on the grounds of London Bank Market (Lajpat Rai Market), which is located in this area, Gandhiji addressed a public meeting.

6. Sangam Theatre - World Cinema

On the evening of April 12, 1915, a public meeting was organized under the chairmanship of Hakim Ajmal Khan in the Sangam Theater to welcome Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba. Gandhi had given a speech on unity and restraint here. In June 1916, Gandhi reportedly met Annie Besant's aide Miss Gaminer. Whereas on 24 November 1919, the meeting of the Khilafat Congress at the Sangam Theater was also presided over by Gandhi.

7. Pataudi House - Daryaganj

In 1919, on 1 November, Mahatma Gandhi went to Pataudi House located in Daryaganj where he addressed a public meeting in memory of the martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre on 13 April 1919. It is said that in those days, Pataudi House had become a special centre of the freedom movement and hundreds of meetings used to be held here. A huge public meeting was also organized on 16 January 1920, which was addressed by President Mahatma Gandhi. After this, Mahatma Gandhi also addressed a conference on 22 March 1920 by participating in the meeting of Hindu Muslim leaders at Pataudi House.

8. Gurdwara - Sheeshganj

Gurdwara Sheeshganj has not only been a symbol of the faith of the Sikhs since the beginning but many important meetings were also held inside this gurdwara in view of the progress of the freedom struggle of the country by the Sikhs. Gandhi had come to Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib on the invitation of the Sikhs on 6th March in 1931 and here he addressed the people and gave a message of solidarity.