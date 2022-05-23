Purnia (Bihar): At least eight workers died and several others were injured as the truck on which they were travelling was overturned on the national highway (NH-57) at Jalalgarh in the Purnia district of Bihar. The truck was laden with pipes and around 12 people were travelling on the lorry when the accident took place, police said. At least eight persons have been killed in the accident and the remaining others have been injured critically. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

It is not known from where the truck was coming and what was its final destination. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle fled the spot after the accident. According to local people, the truck laden with pipes was moving at a high speed. "It appeared that the driver dozed off and thereby lost control over the vehicle. The accident happened due to the negligence of the driver," they said.

Read Bihar: Four die as speeding truck collides with auto-rickshaw at Munger