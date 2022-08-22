Kolkata: A tiff over real estate business took a shocking turn on Sunday as a woman who is eight months pregnant was allegedly kicked in the stomach by the followers of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and councillor. Police said that the incident took place in the Narkeldanga area of Kolkata late on Sunday evening.

The trouble started when local residents Shib Shankar Das and his son Deepak Das protested against illegal construction businesses in the area. When followers of TMC councillor Swapan Samaddar asked them to meet the councillor on Sunday the father-son duo refused. Later in the evening the followers of the councillor and MLA Paresh Pal allegedly stormed into their house and beat them up.

Even Deepak's pregnant wife was not spared from the abuse and was kicked in the stomach by the TMC cadres, his family members alleged. Following the assault, she was rushed to the Calcutta Medical College Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition. However, hospital sources said that the fetus is healthy and in good condition.

Denying the allegation Pal said that he was unaware of the incident and has nothing to do with it. “I do not oversee the activities in that area. Also, I do not know those who are making these allegations. Therefore, I have no connection with the incident," he added.

According to the victim's family, they rushed to the police station when the violence was going on at home, but the officials of the Narkeldanga police station didn’t act and threatened them with arrest. However, Kolkata Police DC (ESD) Priyabrata Roy said that they are investigating the incident.

Senior Kolkata Police officers reached the area on Sunday night and started the investigation. Police sources said that investigators checked the CCTV camera footage of the area and seven persons have been arrested in the case so far.