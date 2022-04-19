Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Eight Maoists, who were involved in torching two trucks in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on February 2, have been arrested. The arson incident took place between Mangapenta and Bargapara and the arrests took place on Sunday evening from Eramangi village under Kutru Police Station limits, according to the police. Hunga Kawasi (45), Waman Poyam (42), Sukhram Poyami (36), Fagnu Madvi (18), Sito Ram Madvi (26), Tulsi Ram Madvi (26), Badru Madvi and Chandru Kuhrami (52), all natives of Eramangi, were apprehended during an area domination exercise by the District Reserve Guard and the local police, the police informed.

Meanwhile, Maoists torched four tractors engaged in construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana along the Bijapur-Dantewada border on Sunday night, the police said. "Some 15 vehicles and machinery were parked at the site near Manganar village. They torched four tractors and warned workers and panchayat representatives to stay away from such development works," he added. The police produced the arrested Maoists before the Dantewada court. Meanwhile, the relatives of the arrested Maoists reached the police station and accused the police of forcibly picking up their kin. They alleged that they are not Maoists and demanded that the police release them.

