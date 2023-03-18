Hisar (Haryana): Eight policemen, including in-charge of the CIA Unit II of the Hansi police in Haryana, were suspended on charges of gross dereliction of duty. In an inquiry conducted by the DSP-rank official, they were found guilty for converting the antique idol into biscuit bars, which was in possession of the suspended policemen.

Instead of depositing the impounded idol in the property room (Malkhana), the eight cops, including the head of the CIA Unit II of the Hansi police, converted the seized goods into eight biscuit bars. They also took the help of a jeweler in the alleged shady deal. When the matter came to the notice of the ADGP, Hisar Range, Shrikant Jadhav, he instructed a DSP-rank officer to conduct an inquiry. The DSP in his probe report stated that the precious idol, which was in possession of CIA Unit II cops, was tampered with.

ADGP Shrikant Jadhav talking to reporters said, "The impounded idol was supposed to be deposited in the property room of the police department. The policemen, who were in possession of the idol, did what they did with the idol. They converted it into biscuit bars. So, their modus operandi was doubtful. They were not supposed to tamper with the seized goods."

"Besides, how much precious is the idol, needs further investigation. We don't know its market value. How old is the idol? We also don't know about it. The carbon dating process will shed light on the idol's period. Nonetheless, based on report findings, the eight cops, including those in-charge of the unit, were suspended. Besides, departmental proceedings have also been started against them," the ADGP added.

Also read: Haryana police finds the body of woman wrapped in suitcase in Panipat; identity uncertain

How the incident surfaced: A migrant worker, Bablu, who is a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, brought the idol to Hansi in Haryana where he was working. Bablu's relative found the idol in his farmland during the leveling work of the land. Bablu brought the idol to Hansi on January 10. The idol had been found in Baba Ramdas's land.

Bablu, along with Baba Ramdas, Sarivendra and Bimlesh contacted a jeweller Vivek Patil. In the meantime, on a tip-off, the CIA Unit II of the Haryana police took Bablu and his friends in their custody and allegedly assaulted them. The arrested persons were also threatened with dire consequences by the police.

"I was told by Patil (jeweller) that a deal had been struck with the police. The value of the idol was Rs 14 lakhs. Not remaining idle, Bablu complained and raised the matter before the ADGP, Hisar Range. Despite resistance from the suspended Haryana policemen, Bablu was adamant to expose the shady deal of the guilty policemen.