Ranchi: In a case of the rarest of rare medical abnormalities, eight fetuses were removed from the stomach of a 21-day-old newborn girl at a private hospital in Ranchi on Wednesday. The newborn girl who was born on October 10, in Ramgarh, was admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain.

A CT scan of the newborn was carried out after the doctors suspected a tumour but the reports of the test revealed eight fetuses in the newborn's stomach. The newborn was operated on November 1 under the Chief Minister's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The case was identified as 'Fetus-in-fetu' (FIF), a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate fetus is enclosed within the body of its twin.

Paediatrician Dr Rajesh Kumar said, "During the CT scan, it was found that the girl had a tumour in her stomach, but when the operation was done, eight undeveloped embryos were removed from her abdomen. This will probably be the first case in the world when eight undeveloped embryos have been removed simultaneously."

He further said, "Less than 100 cases of Fetus-in-fetu have been found worldwide, that too only one embryo has been removed from the stomach, but it is surprising to remove eight embryos from the stomach of a 21-day-old newborn girl."

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Mohammad Imran said, "The girl's family had come to the hospital with a complaint of tumour. The operation was done after 21 days keeping the girl under supervision. we will research this so that the world can also know that such a case has also come up in Jharkhand.

This operation took one and a half hours and the operation was under the leadership of Pedia Surgeon Dr. Mohammad Imran. In the team of doctors, anesthetist Dr Vikas Gupta, DNB student Dr Uday, nurses also played an important role in saving the life of the newborn girl.