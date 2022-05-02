Jammu: Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday as Shawal moon was not sighted anywhere in the region on Sunday. Witnesses', if any, were sought from areas, which include Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Karnah, Uri, Rajouri, however, no one made himself available on record about sighting of Shawal (1443 AH) moon from anywhere, leading to the conclusion that Monday will mark the last day of Holy Month of Ramzan (1443 AH), followed by Eid on Tuesday, the top cleric said. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of month-long Ramzan.

