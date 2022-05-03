Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour and reverence. The locals celebrate the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan by offering prayers in large congregations at local mosques.

Special prayers were also made for peace and security, development, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmir Valley, and later Eid greetings were exchanged. All the small and big mosques of the valley, including Srinagar city, were reverberating with religious slogans since morning.

While minarets of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid remained silent as the administration did not allow Eid prayers to be offered citing the "situation not being conducive." Pertinently, the prayers are being offered in large numbers in Kashmir as the pandemic had kept locals confined to their homes for two years.

