Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): The Holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close and Muslims are gearing up for Eid which will be on the first day of Shawwal when the crescent moon is sighted. With this Eid ul Fitr, the biggest festival for Muslims to see the moon of Eid will be confirmed Sunday evening.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli from Lucknow Idgah, Mufti Abul Irfan Mian from Chowk's Taksal and Maulana Saif Abbas, President of Shia Chand Committee, will perform the rituals of watching the moon from their homes.

In Hyderabad, the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) is going to hold its monthly meeting at 6 pm on Sunday to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India based on the sighting of the crescent. The meeting will be held under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan on Sunday at Dabeerpura, Hyderabad.

The festival of Eid is celebrated after 29 to 30 days of the holy month of Ramadan. The festival of Eid depends on the visibility of the crescent. After fasting for Ramadan, all Muslims families gather together to celebrate this festival. The festival of Eid will be celebrated on the next day on Monday if the moon is sighted. If not, then this festival will be celebrated all over the country on Tuesday.

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr is also called "Meethi Eid" by some people. In this festival, Muslims first offer Eid prayers in the morning and offer Eid greetings by hugging each other. On Eid, there is a tradition of giving gifts known as "Idi" to the elders and children. A delicious spread of vermicelli, biriyani, sweets are enjoyed together with fun and frolic.

