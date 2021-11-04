Panaji: Diwali celebrations began in Goa after burning the effigy of 'Narkasur', a ritual followed by the people for years.

According to Goan tradition, effigy of Narakasura stuffed with firecrackers would be put on fire in the morning to begin the festivities during Diwali. Goans followed the tradition this year as well. The Narkasur was set on fire in the morning; followed by the bursting of the crackers, the echoes of which was heard far and wide.

'Narkasur Dahan' brings in lots of enthusiasm among the people of Goa on Diwali. Preparations for making this Narkasur effigy starts from Dussehra.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Diwali, the people of Goa celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king, Narkasur. Effigies of the demon Narkasur are paraded on the streets before being burnt. The festival is called Narkasur Chaturdashi.

Thousands of young enthusiastic people prepare to make hundreds of Narkasur in every square of the city. Each committee creates Narakasur with the unique ideas making it artistic and eye-catching. All the processions of 'Narkasur' were taken out. Statues of Narakasura from every committee were brought to the ground for the competition by the procession. Each committee took their 'Narkasur' to in their own section and burnt it.

There is a legend in Hindu mythology that Lord Krishna killed the demon Kalia, this is called the slaying of 'Narkasura'. After the massacre of 'Narkasura', Diwali begins with the lighting of lamps in the state.