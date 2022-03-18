Hyderabad: Holi is a festival of fun and mirth with plenty of colors and zeal. The tradition is to wish a Happy Holi by smearing colors at each other. A few decades ago, the colors used in Holi were derived from dry flowers and leaves. Even sandalwood paste, saffron, turmeric, henna, and fuller’s earth were used to play Holi.

However, with rapid change in times and instant solutions, came cheaper, easily available industrial colors that replaced the natural ones. These industrial colors contain a variety of harmful compounds and chemicals.

Effective skin and hair care tips for Holi

Such colors are disastrous for the skin as they increase the chances of allergies and infections. The most commonly affected areas include the face, scalp, forearms, neck, and hands. So, how exactly do you avoid being affected by these harmful chemicals? The answer is quite simple!

So, how to prep your skin before stepping out?

Our skin is very sensitive, especially to the harsh chemicals, found in most of the colors available in the market. So, to save your skin from damage, you need to create a barrier between your skin and the color. This can be done by applying sunscreen, oil, and/or moisturizer for, at least 30 minutes before stepping out to play.

Remember to moisturize not just your face, but your ears, neck, and all the exposed body parts as well.

Your clothes can also act as a barrier. If you wear thin fabric like a cotton T-shirt or top, chances are that the color may seep in as well. Therefore, it is advisable to wear comparatively thick fabrics and those having full sleeves, to ensure that the least of your bare skin is exposed to the chemical-loaded colors.

Another tricky issue is that the color often gets stuck in and on our nails, which stays there for days after the festival. For this, trim your nails and coat them with nail paint. Those who refrain from using nail paint can apply clear-coated nail polish. You can also apply nail polish to the skin around your nails so that no colour seeps or gets stuck around your nails.

For hair protection, oil them overnight. You can use any oil available such as coconut, mustard, or olive oil. Since this step requires drenching your hair in oil, avoid using expensive bottles. Men must also oil their beards.

What about the post-Holi celebration?

Now that your friends have dumped your organic colors down the drain and smeared your face with a combination of black, pink, and other indecipherable color shades, here's how you can avoid looking like a ghost for the rest of the week.

Once you head back home, instead of stepping straight into the shower, remove the colors using oil first. Some Holi colors only worsen when they come in contact with water. So, use oil and try to remove as much color as possible by dabbing an old cloth in oil and using it to remove the colors of your skin.

Ubtan pack, consisting of gram flour, curd, and Haldi can be applied all over the body to remove the color. This ensures the skin doesn't get too dry, against using the soap. However, do not scrub and remove the Ubtan while it is still wet, this is especially important for those with acne-prone facial and truncal i.e. the chest and back skin.

Remember not to exfoliate or scrub your pink-or-green-stained arms. It will only worsen your skin and make it more sensitive to the damage.

Use gentle soap and shampoo instead of harsh ones. Shampooing is necessary to clean the scalp and the conditioner will help condition and moisten the hair, preventing them from getting frizzy.

Once you are done with your shower, moisture your skin well.

Lastly, while you may be tempted to go for a relaxing salon treatment, avoid having one around Holi as the skin and hair get more vulnerable to damage. Avoid bleaching or waxing or getting a facial done, a week before and after Holi.