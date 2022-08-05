Chamoli: As the country's gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th Independence Day, India's last village "Mana" at the Indo-China border, is all set to become the proud participant of the campaign.

Uttarakhand's State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mahendra Bhatt has been given the responsibility to hoist the national flag at every nook and corner in Mana village. Apart from that, all the party workers are asked to hoist tricolor at all the villages at Indo-Nepal and Indo-China borders.

Along with it, a team of NIM (Nehru Mountaineering Institute) and SDRF engaged in the reconstruction work at "Kedarnath Dham", and the Police Department will also be hoisting the flag in the courtyard of "Kedarnath Dham" temple.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently held a meeting with various NGOs & civil society organizations to make the Har Ghar Tiranga a runaway success in the state. The Chief Minister said that about 20 lakh homes will be unfurling the tricolor in their homes. Several NGOs have been roped in for making it a success.