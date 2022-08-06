New Delhi: Concerned over the recent technical issues that surfaced during the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) exams, top officials from the Ministry of Education, UGC, AICTE and NTA, along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday reviewed the CUET (UG) exam arrangements in the test centres across the country.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said: "Elaborate arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of CUET exams. We believe that now students will face no technical problems during the CUET exam. All arrangements for the August 7 (Sunday) exam have been made. A total of 63,404 candidates have registered in 276 test centres."He said that on Saturday, CUET exam -- in both morning and afternoon shifts, was conducted smoothly in 347 test centres. A total of 96,074 candidates had registered for the exam, Kumar added.

Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres for the CUET exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and University Grants Commission (UGC) reviewed the entire situation. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. "Any incidence of non-compliance, sabotage and ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," an official said.

The grievances of affected students can be addressed at e-mail cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA officials said that the testing agency is committed to protect the interests of the students. The second phase of CUET (UG) exams started from August 4.

Earlier on Friday, the examination scheduled for the first shift on August 5 was postponed at 20 exam centres. At the same time, the exams scheduled for the second shift was postponed at 30 centres, in different states of the country. Even on Thursday, due to various administrative and technical reasons, the examination was postponed to August 12 at many exam centres in 17 states. The UGC chairman, however, has said "now there will be no technical problem and the examination process will be smooth". (IANS)