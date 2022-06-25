Mangalore: The education department provided an adequate house to a poor Dalit family with a widowed mother and her two daughters, who had to study under a chimney lamp, in Puttur. The new house will be inaugurated next month in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district.

Anita, daughter of a Dalit widow, Perwathodi Sunanda was visited by Lokesh, BEO of Puttur taluk, and Geetamani, a teacher from Kombettu school in Puttur to check on her preparation for the SSLC examination last year, where they noticed that the student was preparing in an inadequate house with no electricity and they promised them help.

Sunanda's elder daughter who studied for her graduation under a chimney lamp is now a teacher in a private school in Bangalore while the younger daughter has qualified SSLC with distinction and currently studying PUC at Kombettu Government College.

Sunanda struggled with poverty after her husband died of alcoholism and she believed to educate her children instead of forcing them to work.