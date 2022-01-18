New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday said that it was "deeply anguished" with the shutting down of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply anguished by the shutting down of the Kashmir Press Club by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, on January 17, 2022," stated a release by the Guild.

Describing the development as the "latest act in a sequence of disturbing events", the Guild further stated that "re-registration” of the Club was first arbitrarily put 'in abeyance' by the Registrar of Societies on January 14th." It also stated that following the development a group of people, with the active support of state police and CRPF, took over the office and management of the Club on January 15.

"With the shutting down of the Club and government reverting the land back to the Estates Department, an important journalistic institution in a region that has seen the worst kind state heavy-handedness against any independent media has been effectively dismantled. Kashmir Press Club was established in 2018 and already had more than 300 members, making it the largest journalists’ association in the region," stated the release.

It further stated that with the shutting down of the KPC, a crucial journalistic institution in the region witnessed the worst kind of "state heavy-handedness against any independent media."

"Space for media freedom and active civil society has been steadily eroding in the region. Journalists frequently face intimidation from terror groups as well as the state. They are also charged under heavy penal laws and are routinely detained by security forces for reporting or for their editorials. In June 2018, Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir, was killed by unknown people," stated the release.

"In March 2021, Fahad Shah, editor-in-chief of The Kashmir Walla, a Srinagar based publication, was detained for the third time for his writings. In April 2021, Kashmir Police had issued an advisory forbidding journalists from reporting live encounters with militants on the specious plea that it is “likely to incite violence” or that it can promote “anti-national sentiment," it added.

It also referred to the arrest of journalist Sajad Gul was arrested for posting a video of a protesting family on social media.

