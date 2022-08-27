Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Trinamool Congress Birbhum leader Anubrata Mondal's former bodyguard Saigal Hossain. He was arrested after multiple facts and evidence were gathered by CBI in the cow smuggling case. According to sources, now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detectives want to interrogate Saigal Hossain about the financial irregularities related to the cow smuggling case.

Central agency officers have already traced a lot of property in Saigal's name. Hossain has many properties in multiple places in the Domkal area of Murshidabad. He is also said to have ventured into the transport business with several petrol pumps. Investigating officers have found not only his own business and house land but assets worth several crores of rupees in the name of Hossain's five uncles.

A few days ago, his maternal uncles were summoned to Kolkata's Nizam Palace for questioning and their statements were also recorded by the CBI sleuths.