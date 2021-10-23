Mumbai: Of late, kith and kin of political leaders and bigwigs have become the soft target of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bhavana Gawli, the Shiv Sena MP from Washim, who is one of the directors of the company, was accused of financial fraud, according to reliable sources. She sought 15 days to appear before the ED. Mandakini Khadse, the wife of former Revenue Minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, was blamed in the Bhosari plot case in Pune, the source said.

Eknath Khadse and his wife bought land in Bhosari MIDC from Abbas Ukani in 2016 for Rs 3.75 crore. It was alleged that they registered the land less than the market price. This resulted in a loss of Rs 61 crore to the exchequer. The ED found it as major malpractice and is reportedly investigating the case.

Similarly, Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, was questioned in the PMC Bank scam. Therefore, the ED officials had issued summons to Varsha Raut in connection with a loan of Rs 50 lakh. Varsha Raut's reply has been recorded in regard to that case, according to the ED.

The property of Preeti Shroff, daughter of former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and her husband Raj Shroff has been confiscated by the ED.

It was suspected that Preeti Shroff and Raj were involved in a money laundering case, along with Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan, promoters of Diwan Housing Finance Limited. The confiscated property is worth Rs 35 crore, ED officials said.

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, the director of Jarandeshwar Sugar Factories in Satara district, was allegedly involved in a money laundering case. Similarly, the Income Tax Department raided Mukta Publications owned by Vijaya Patil, sister of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.