Mumbai: After remanding Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik earlier, the Election Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned his son Faraz Malik for questioning. Malik's lawyer reportedly tried to request 7 days time before the enquiry citing unavailability of necessary documents, but to no avail. Faraz is likely to be questioned by the ED in regards with the Hawala case involving the infamous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The ED has already remanded Nawab Malik under the suspicion of illegal purchase of property in Kurla from Dawood's Ibrahim's sister Hasina Parkar. His son Faraz was allegedly involved in the purchase. The ED has further alleged that Faraz was the one who took the initiative of the arrangement of the documents and money during the purchase.

Additonally, Ahmedullah Ansari, who was working with Malik's brother Iqbal, is also under ED's radar for the ongoing probe. The ED had also clarified that Ansari and Faraz had visited Hasina Parkar's Associates in South Mumbai, when Faraz had reportedly handed over Rs 50 lakh in cash and a check for Rs 5 lakh to Hasina Parkar. Salim Patel, a close associate of Hasina Parkar, was also present on the occasion, the ED said.

On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3. ED sources have claimed that they have established a money trail linking Nawab Malik to the people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects. The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter.

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated in the case. On February 3, 2022 the NIA had received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling the criminal activities in India through his close aides. The ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against his brother Iqbal Kaskar, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others. Later both the cases were merged by the ED. The central probe agency conducted nine raids and recovered incriminating documents from the premises of the aide of Dawood. Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit told the probe agency that in 2006 he met Chhota Shakeel three to four times during his Pakistan visit.

