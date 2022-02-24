Mumbai: Captain Malik, the brother of arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, on Thursday was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on Friday. ED's latest move comes after the arrest of Malik back on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, the NCP leader's sister, Saida Khan, was prevented from seeing Malik after she was barred from entering the ED office in South Mumbai.

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, meanwhile, said that the mask from Malik's face had come undone.

"Now Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh will have food together in jail", Kamboj retorted, adding that "The relationship between the international drug peddler and Nawab Malik's son-in-law should come to the fore,", in an apparent reference to Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan being subjected to a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year.

The Maharashtra minister was arrested for his alleged funding of operations run by Mumbai underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, more specifically for money laundering conducted through Ibrahim's aides.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act court has sentenced the Maharashtra minister to ED custody till March 3.