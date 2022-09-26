Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Akash Magharia in relation to the coal scam case. ED sources said that Magharia was Superintendent of Purulia district and the main accused in the coal scam case Anup Majhi alias Lala also belonged to the same district.

" We want to know whether Magharia has helped Majhi in any way," ED sources said adding that Magharia has been asked to reach the ED office by 1 am on Monday. However, Kolkata Police is yet to react to the development. Earlier several other IPS officers were interrogated by ED at its Delhi Office in relation to the coal and cattle smuggling cases and recorded their statements, sources said.

Also Read: After ED interrogation, TMC's Abhishek dares Shah to arrest him

Earlier ED summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in relation to the coal scam case. So far CBI had arrested four retired and four serving officials of the ECL in relation to the case.