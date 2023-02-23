New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav K P in connection with the excise policy scam.On February 11, the ED had arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy's son Raghav Magunta.

Before Magunta, the ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of AAP's social media in-charge Vijay Nair. Earlier, the CBI had sent another summon to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the probe on February 26.As of now, the ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet. It is all set to file the third chargesheet (second supplementary) in the matter. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)