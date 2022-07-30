Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has sent notice to West Bengal's Raiganj-based Kalyani Solvex in connection with an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The local MLA Krishna Kalyani is the Chairman of this company.

Kalyani Solvex was established in 2002 with the object to manufacture food products. The firm has been asked to furnish documents relating to advertisements undertaken through Kolkata Television and Rose TV channels during 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22. The agency sought the length of advertisements, charge per second, total length during the financial year, the total amount paid, and account details of the beneficiaries. (ANI)