New Delhi: The ED officials once again started investigations into the Delhi liquor scam case which created a sensation across the country. It is reported that searches are being conducted at 35 places across the country including Hyderabad. The ED also conducted searches at the house and office of prominent businessman Mutta Gopalakrishna in Hyderabad.

Sources of the ED central office revealed that the search was being carried out from the early morning. ED officials are conducting searches at four places in Hyderabad. Inspections are being conducted at Jubilee Hills and Kukatpally along with two other places. Four teams of ED are leading these searches in Hyderabad.

The ED is also conducting searches at the house and office of prominent businessman Mutta Gopalakrishna. Along with the office in Jubilee Hills, the ED officials also searched the house in Gachibowli. The ED officials have collected evidence that the accused in the liquor scam has invested in a channel. The channel was found to be running under the auspices of Mutta Gopalakrishna's group.