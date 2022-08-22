Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday resumed the questioning of Jharkhand advocate Rajiv Kumar arrested in an alleged extortion case. Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata police on July 31 for allegedly extorting money from a Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from Agrawal over a PIL filed by the accused in which Agrawal was also named.

Also read: Jharkhand HC accepts maintainability of PIL against Hemant Soren

He was taken by the ED to Ranchi on Saturday after permission from a local court in Kolkata. After preliminary questioning by the ED, Kumar was allowed to rest on Sunday after he alleged torture by the Bengal Police. Kumar further alleged that the Bengal Police has conspired against and implicated him in the case. He said the Bengal police had denied him regular blood pressure medicines and he was not even allowed to sleep.

The ED accepted his request to rest for a day and is resuming his regular questioning today. Besides, Kolkata businessman Amit Agarwal will also be summoned and called for questioning by the ED in the case, it is learnt. Aggarwal on July 31 had accused Kumar of taking Rs 50 lakhs for managing the PIL. Kumar was arrested by the Bengal police and remanded till August 13.